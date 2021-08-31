Hometown Hero: Central Penn College ‘Raise the Roof’ Campaign

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes hit the ground after raising the roof.

This week, Central Penn College will distribute items donated to its “Raise the Roof” campaign that began in June. It’s all supplies for the homeless. Tuesday’s first stop was to South Central Community Action in Gettysburg.

“Many of our students may have been close to homelessness and housing insecurity themselves, so with things like our brand new housing scholarship at the college, along with our raise the roof campaign, we’re trying to do what we can make an impact,” Director of College Relations, Curtis Voelker said.

Donations will be shared among seven groups. Central Penn College collected more than three thousand items and three thousand dollars. The school will continue accepting donations for the rest of the year, with a monetary goal of $10,000.