Hometown Hero: Central Penn College

CARLISLE Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are making good on a six-month-long fundraising campaign.

Central Penn College delivered warm clothing and money to Safe Harbour homeless shelter in Carlisle. In June, Central Penn launched its “Raise the Roof” campaign and wound up collecting thousands of dollars and thousands of socks, gloves, and non-perishable foods.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We are blessed with a very giving community, and provide us with all sorts of wonderful donations during the holiday season.” President and CEO of Safe Harbour Inc. Scott Schewell.

” Such a heartwarming and fulfilling initiative that we started about two years ago thru the pandemic, we saw a lot of need in our community and we felt like a college, it’s our mission to give back to those less fortunate,” Director of College Relations at Central Penn College Curtis Voelker said.

Central Penn divided the proceeds into seven non-profits that help the homeless in the mid-state.