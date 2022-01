(WHTM) — Century 21 Realty Services in Camp Hill had launched its annual Ton of Love food drive. Along with collecting non-perishable foods, Century 21 is also raising $5,000 for New Hope Ministries and will match up to $2,500.

Donations can be dropped off at its Camp Hill Office on Market Street from now until Valentine’s Day.