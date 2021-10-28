Hometown Hero: Charles Shaffer

(WHTM) — VFW Post 6070 recently honored World War II veteran, Charles Shaffer, one of the oldest living veterans in the Midstate, for his military service. The post also celebrated his 97th birthday!

In 1942, Shaffer was 18-years-old and drafted as an army machine gunner and sent over to France. He achieved the rank of Corporal. Six years ago, France returned the favor and awarded Shaffer with one of its highest honors for military service.