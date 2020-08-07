Hometown Hero: Chef Andre Rush

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is motivating children to eat healthfully so they will continue to do so as adults.

Chef Andre Rush is a former White House chef and U.S. Army combat veteran. He stopped by the Salvation Army in Harrisburg on Thursday to share tips for healthy eating habits.

This includes making food fun — loading up your plates with fresh fruits and veggies, and drinking plenty of water.

Chef Rush came as a part of the Salvation Army Harrisburg’s grand opening ceremony, which will be held tomorrow.