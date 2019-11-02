Hometown Hero: Children’s Hero Fund

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are getting stubble for a good cause.

It’s ‘No Shave November’ and many local police departments are taking part male officers to make a donation to not shave.

Female officers donate to wear bright nail polish. Derry township and Lower Paxton township police are raising money for the Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund- it raises awareness about child abuse.

Lower Swatara township police and the dauphin county sheriffs also join derry and lower Paxton to raise money for the Joe Allegrini children’s hero fund. For more information, click here.