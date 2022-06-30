YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are collecting school supplies for kids in need.

The U-Store-It South in Dallastown, York County will be collecting the items all next month for the children’s home of York.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

They are in need of school supplies, such as pencils, paper, glue, and backpacks.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

They will only be collecting new items. U-Store It tenants will be receiving a five-dollar credit rent by participating