Hometown Hero: Christian School of York

(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the folks at the Christian School of York.

This is Community Clean-Up Week at the school where students are doing everything from baking cookies for police, writing letters to firefighters and hospital workers, to cleaning their own school.

“We as a school, and specifically our student council, we try to serve people in any way we can, and we just love to do it,” 11th-grade student, Eden Taylor said.

“Part of our theme this year is impact. We want to impact the world for Christ. But we want to impact our community in just many other ways. And so this is one way we can teach our students that you can be of any age and you can make a positive impact on those around you,” Superintendent, Andy Bell said.

Christian School of York goes from preschool up through high school.