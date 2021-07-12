Hometown Hero: Christmas in July school supply drive

CAMP HILL Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are “Decking the Halls” well ahead of the holiday season.

The Capital City Mall in Cumberland County is hosting a Christmas in July school supply drive with the Salvation Army. Mall stores kicked off donations today with backpacks filled with notebooks, binders. pencils and more.

The public is asked to donate as well. Christmas lights are up in parts of the mall and a Salvation Army Red Kettle is in the food court accepting monetary donations.

“We have some snowflakes and Christmas trees throughout the mall, to help people feel real excited for it and also spread awareness about the donation drive we have going on in the food court,” Justin Roth, marketing director of Capital City Mall, said.

Plus, if the kids missed Santa last year, he’ll spend some of his summer vacations at the mall this Saturday, from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. for visits and photos.