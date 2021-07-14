Hometown Hero: Christmas in July

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are organizers with the Hershey Company and the Latino Hispanic American Community Center who are having Christmas in July!

A day filled with games, activities, treats and food for kids and parents to enjoy. Organizers say they wanted to give families a fun day.

“They walk in and see all the games and see all the excitement and get this big smile on their face because they’re just in awe and excited because there’s something going on for them today,” Gloria Vasquez-Merrick, executive director of the Latino American Hispanic Community Center, said.

Organizers said many local companies donated snacks and prizes for the kids.