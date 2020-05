Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are giving away thousands of gallons of milk.

CK Manufacturing in Lancaster County is hosting an event tomorrow where local businesses, individuals, and dairy farmers are offering 10,000 gallons of pasteurized milk.

They will be handed-out in one-gallon jugs in a drive-thru line. The free milk giveaway is tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CK Manufacturing on Millwood Road in Willow Street.