Hometown Hero: Coexist in Kindness Mural

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is the Steelton community. Artists and volunteers are working together to create a Coexist in Kindness mural.

The goal of the project is to create a colorful space for people together, share ideas and celebrate the community. The Golden Gate Bridge is featured, too, because the steel for it came from the plant in Steelton.

“Steelton has a history slash tradition of building bridges because of the steel mill and one of the bridges they’re most known for and the most famous is the golden gate bridge,” Carrie Strope, teaching artist, said.

“It’s really cool how an installation like this or art, what art does in society or in its surroundings is it changes how people interact with the area and everything and the ripple effect is pretty cool,” Natasha Moraga, artist, said.

The mural is outside of Coexist Gallery. It’ll be finished this week. Anyone can come out to help from 100:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.