Hometown Hero: Collection of Thanksgiving Day turkeys in Harrisburg

(WHTM) — The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors collected hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving Day dinners. Midstate realtors, their affiliates, and sponsors raised money all year long.

Karns Foods was able to provide 1,200 turkeys, meeting the group’s goal.

“We represent 24 organizations from Dauphin, Perry, and Cumberland counties, and they are usually organizations like churches and charitable types of organizations, and they have a need for Thanksgiving turkeys,” Kelly Spasic, a project co-chair, said.

Each family receiving a turkey will also get a gift card to purchase side dishes. The realtors’ group has helped over 16,000 families with Thanksgiving day dinner over the past 35 years.