Hometown Hero: College student making masks, all proceeds to charity

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is a Shippensburg University student. Rebecca Fickel, 19, has made 360 masks since the end of March, raising $1,500.

She’s giving all of the money she makes to the PAW packs program at the Big Spring school district, which provides food to students in need, when they’re not in school.

“It’s good to fill my time. I mean I am still in college full time, and I’m still working almost full time, so I don’t have a lot of free time. It’s been giving me something to do, that’s actually making a difference,” said Fickel.

If you’re interested in a mask from Fickel, you can message her on facebook.