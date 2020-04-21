Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House hold Tuesday coronavirus task force briefing
Hometown Hero is Sponsored By:
 

Hometown Hero: College student making masks, all proceeds to charity

Hometown Hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is a Shippensburg University student. Rebecca Fickel, 19, has made 360 masks since the end of March, raising $1,500.

She’s giving all of the money she makes to the PAW packs program at the Big Spring school district, which provides food to students in need, when they’re not in school.

“It’s good to fill my time. I mean I am still in college full time, and I’m still working almost full time, so I don’t have a lot of free time. It’s been giving me something to do, that’s actually making a difference,” said Fickel.

If you’re interested in a mask from Fickel, you can message her on facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss