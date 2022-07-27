COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday hometown heroes are making part of Columbia, Lancaster County a little brighter.

Columbia High School football players helped police paint parking meters.

This is the second week in a row they are helping officers with various things. Their coaches foster the concept of giving back to the community.

“We had people in town coming up to us saying this is awesome they look great, people that the kids have never met before that are going to be there on Friday nights supporting them I think just having the kids to see that we are being seen doing that in the community appreciates it as much as they do.,” Coach Brady Mathis with Columbia High School Varisty Football said.

The team plans to do more community events and projects in the future.