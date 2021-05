LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are rewarded for promoting safer driving.

Three students from Columbia High School in Lancaster County created the design of the billboard, pictured above. It was unveiled on Thursday along Route 30, east of Lancaster, as part of a State Farm contest.

Mackenzie Burke, Ethan Schmitt and Stephen Huang designed the “Buckle Up Buttercup” billboard.

Each student will receive $100 from State Farm. Their high school was gifted $1,000, as well.