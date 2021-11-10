Hometown Hero: Comic book designed to help veterans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Charles Bruce Foundation, a non-profit, has published a comic book called “Invisible.” The book follows the story of a Vietnam War veteran who becomes homeless but helps children through his superpower of becoming invisible.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the non-profit will hold its book launch at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle. The illustrator and authors are local and are children of veterans. Their book is based on the veterans they have met.

“I’ve seen them teach mommies and little kids how to survive, I’ve seen them take people under their wing. Every single shelter I ran, the veterans in the group sort of rose to the top of leadership,” Pat Lamarche, co-author, said.

“Everything has to be researched, the humvees, the helicopters, the helmets, the guns, everything that relates to veterans, you really can’t mess up on that,” Jason Seaux, illustrator, said.

All proceeds will go to several local charities. Those interested in a copy can buy “Invisible” at comic book stores, or, order it through the Charles Bruce Foundation.