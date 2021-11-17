Hometown Hero: Cops, Cars, Coffee & K9s Christmas Drive

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by supporting kids this holiday season.

Check out Lower Paxton Township Police Department’s Cops, Cars, Coffee & K9s Christmas Drive 2021. It will be held at Colonial Park Mall in the old Bonton parking lot on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You are encouraged to drop off an unwrapped toy and non-perishable food items.

“The Fraternal Order of Police has a pre-organized event where they collect toys in the fallen officers of those killed in the line of duty that go to their families during the Christmas holidays,” K9 Officer Mike Elezovic said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Toys for all ages are needed.