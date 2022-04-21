HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cops for K.O.P.S. will hold its first in-person fundraising event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 23.

Families of Pennsylvania officers killed in the line of duty will be honored as their loved ones are remembered during a ceremony, then players will hit the ice at the GIANT Center for the Cops for K.O.P.S. charity hockey game.

Tickets cost $10 and the doors open at 11:30, the pregame starts at 12:45, and the puck drops at 1 p.m. There will also be an afterparty at the Hershey Lodge.

abc27’s Dan Tomaso will serve as emcee for the event. Get the latest updates on the Cops for K.O.P.S. hockey game here.