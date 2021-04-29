Hometown Hero: Crime-fighting K9 with a therapeutic side job

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero is a bloodhound that knows how to keep herself busy.

In addition to searching for lost people or the wanted, K9 Briggs is also a therapy dog that visits children at the York County Youth Development Center.

Her handler, Terri Heck, says K9 Briggs is calm and earns the trust of kids, adding the bloodhound is a great listener and also teaches lessons of safety, inclusion, empathy and self-worth, plus, she makes playtime fun.

Summit Search and Rescue, a non-profit out of Lewisberry York County, provides its services for free. If you would like to make a donation you can visit their website by clicking this link.