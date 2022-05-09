(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are driving across the country for the children of fallen veterans.

The Rolling Remembrance made a stop at the PepsiCo facility near Harrisburg on Monday. For seven years, PepsiCo has held this event, which involves driving an American flag that was flown in combat from Seattle to New York City and flying it with a table set up to honor veterans who never returned home.

Thirty-six PepsiCo drivers, all veterans, are part of the relay journey. The event raises money for college scholarships specifically for children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

“We use our normal business routes, and we transport a flag that flew in Operation Enduring Freedom and Kandahar in 2012. Myself, I’m a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army,” said Daniel Bailey, transport manager at PepsiCo.

Donald Buffincton Jr., a PepsiCo driver, says participating is an honor. “I served, I made it back, just helping out and honoring those who didn’t make it back.”

The flag will make 53 stops before arriving at PepsiCo’s headquarters in Purchase, New York, just before Memorial Day. Over the past seven years, the event has raised nearly $1.5 million.