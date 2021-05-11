Hometown Hero: Cruzin for K-9s

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are riding this weekend for fallen heroes.

The fifth annual Cruzin for K-9s is a memorial ride to honor both human and canine officers no longer with us.

The police escorted ride is this Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. in Blaise Alexander Chevrolet in Greencastle and ending at M & S Harley Davidson in Chambersburg where there will be live music, raffles, police k-9s and a state police helicopter.

Tickets to ride in the convoy start at $20.

To order tickets or learn more you can follow the link here.