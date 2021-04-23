Hometown Hero: Cumberland Co. Conservation District tree seedling sale

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are setting down new roots for a better environment.

The Cumberland County Conservation District held its 43rd annual Tree Seedling Sale on Friday.

The sale began on Thursday to celebrate Earth Day.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. And, as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“Oh, it’s massive, the turnout [is] fantastic … I saw about 468 customers this year,” said Dylan Varner, of Cumberland County Conservation District.

The customers bought nearly 15,000 tree seedlings, along with 22 pounds of native wildflower seeds.

The money from the sale goes toward conservation projects, programs and scholarships.