Hometown Hero: Cumberland County Children and Youth Services

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Caseworkers for Cumberland County Children and Youth Services are delivering fits to more than 450 kids in the system. Some of these children are not able to live in their homes and the county places them in safe alternatives until homes are found.

While others just can’t afford the cost of gifts, the donations from the county businesses and residents will make their Christmas a bit brighter.

“Some of our employees went out and bought extras and brought them over so we have them on hand. Unfortunately, we are still adding families and working with families even right now up until Christmas so it is great to have those extra gifts to hand out to those families,” Nikki McEwee, administrator, said.

Plus, Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office provides Christmas trees and bicycles to families in need.