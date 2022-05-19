DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are improving the health of the Midstate.

The Dauphin County Medical Society Alliance held its annual spring luncheon. The organization is almost 100 years old.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Its mission is to fundraise and donate money to organizations that improve the health of people in need. abc27’s Alicia Richards was the keynote speaker at the event at the West Shore County Club.

A special congratulations to Doris Grandon, A member of the alliance, who turns 100 years old on Friday!