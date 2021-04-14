Hometown Hero: Dauphin County 911 dispatchers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are honored for saving several lives in the past year.

Dauphin County Commissioners presented awards to half-a-dozen 9-1-1 dispatchers on Wednesday.

One dispatcher helped deliver two babies in one day.

“I had the 2 — both on the same day. One, the baby was already out and was struggling to breathe, so I provided instructions to get the airway clear and for the baby to start breathing before EMS could arrive, and the second one later that day was actually a full delivery, talked the father through it, helped get the baby and make sure everything was all right,” said Raven Motes, a Dauphin County dispatcher.

Another dispatcher was honored for helping a girl who called 911 to save the life of the grandfather who was choking.