DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Today’s hometown heroes, the Dauphin County Anglers, took Pennsylvania Veterans fishing at the annual adjutant general fishing tournament on June 7. The event brings residents and veterans together to promote active lifestyles.

“They like to get out and meet other people and they kind of work together, but its competition too, the veterans, even though they are up in age, we have world war two veterans here, very competitive and they are out here to see who catches the most fish,” said Gene Mizdail, Admissions and Outreach, Veterans Homes.

The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs puts on the fishing derby through donations made to its resident welfare fund.