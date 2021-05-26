Hometown Hero: Dauphin County CASA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are raising money by staying active.

Dauphin County “Court Appointed Special Advocate” or CASA for short, launched the Everyday Hero Challenge on Wednesday, May 26.

It is a 30-day physical fitness fundraiser for cases, which provides volunteer legal representation for local foster children.

“We hope this challenge elevates all of us that seek to help children in need, especially coming out of this pandemic,” Corey Korinda, Dauphin County CASA member, said.

Participants of the fundraiser program pay a small registration before logging 62 miles of any physical activity during the entire month of June.