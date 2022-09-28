DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shining the spotlight on the issue of hunger in the Midstate.

On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners called on residents to support their local food bank, while recognizing September as Hunger Action Month.

In Dauphin County alone one in 10 residents is food insecure and that includes early 12,000 children.

“It’s no secret that the local food banks in our areas have been working extra hard from the pandemic and forward and hunger is everywhere. It’s not just in our cities it’s moving out to the suburbs,” Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin County) said.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank works with more than 1,000 agencies and programs, to serve more than 140,000 people in need every month.