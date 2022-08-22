DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 22’s hometown heroes are the newest members of the Dauphin County court appointed special advocates, also known as CASA.

Judge John McNally gave an oath of service to five CASA volunteers on Aug. 22. The special advocates will represent abused and neglected foster children in Dauphin County.

“We help them by spending time with them and getting to know what their life is like, and we also learn about them through their teachers and foster parents and just making sure that they’re heard and they have a say in their own life,” said Mary Landmesser, a CASA volunteer.

CASA was formed in 2016. This is the fifth class of special advocates to be sworn in.

At any given time, Dauphin County has approximately 300 children in foster care.