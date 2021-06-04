Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Housing Authority

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes helped reopen a park in Steelton.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Dauphin Housing Authority and other public officials made it happen. The Cole Crest Tot Lot closed for about five years due to security issues.

After an upgrade to landscaping and play structures, the Housing Authority says the fenced-off area is now safe again.

“Outside play has been shown over and over again in many studies to be an extremely positive effect on children and their development and frankly the parents need a place to let their kids be safe and have a good time outside,” Lead Eppinger, executive director of Dauphin County Housing Authority, said.

The park is open from dawn to dusk as of June 4.