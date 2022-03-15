LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is hosting its 11th annual Ladies’ Night Out on Friday, March 18, at the Valley Lighthouse in Lykens. The event promotes empowering women to take control of their self-care and wellness.

This year’s Mardi Gras-themed event features food from Deimler’s Butcher Shop and desserts from Confectionary Imaging, and it is free unless guests want to participate in door prize drawings (pre-register for the drawings by contacting the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center at 717-905-2700).

There are two sessions on Friday, one from 2-5 p.m. and the other from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to pre-register for the event. More information can be found here.