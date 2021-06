DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes invite you to a patriotic celebration in Dauphin County. The Independence holiday event will take place on Monday, July 5 at Heroes Grove.

The outdoor amphitheater is located at Brightbill Park, near the Friendship Center in Lower Paxton Township.

The event will feature live music, kid-friendly activities and remarks from former Lieutenant Governor Jim Cawley. The program will begin at 11 a.m.