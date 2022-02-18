Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Sheriff’s Deputies

Friday’s hometown heroes were at the right place at the right time with the right response.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s office handed out its annual awards. Police officers and sheriff deputies were honored for their life-saving efforts. Two of them got an armed man down from the roof of a Harrisburg home last year. They skillfully talked him down and got him mental health treatment.

“Our deputies, law enforcement in general, we don’t want to hurt anyone. If we can talk them out of a situation, we will, and I am so proud of our deputies, all the deputies that received awards today,” Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti Jr. said.

Others were honored for reviving a person having a drug overdose and rescuing a driver from a burning car.