Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Social Services for Children & Youth Pop-Up Toy Store

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping to make sure everyone gets the chance to receive a gift this holiday season.

“Dauphin County Social Services and Youth has set up a pop-up toy store. We’ve been working on this event since July. It takes a lot of preparation,” Administrator for Dauphin County Children & Youth, Marisa McClellan said

“Families come in with their kids or by themselves and pick out toys donated from organizations. Our goal this year is to make sure every single child who needs a toy in Harrisburg will get one,” Corporal Tyler Dougherty said.

“When I walked in I was a little shocked. The moment we got the music turned on here, it was bumping. We had people all over, just happiness and smiles,” Volunteer Jordan William said.