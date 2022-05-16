HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are giving graduating students their moment in the spotlight after giving them professional skills.

Dauphin County Technical School held its annual “career signing day” on Monday. The school celebrated its graduating seniors who have already lined up jobs following internships, apprenticeships, or employment.

“Here, I’m able to go out during school and continuing my education with everything, where in public school, you can’t do that, you’ve got to be in classes all the time. I’m able to go out and make money and live life,” said senior Ryley Kennedy.

“I really like the fact that we can go through, we can learn, we can build skills, we can go out and work senior year,” said senior Juan Mesa.

“We know there’s a work shortage. We know there’s a skills gap in Pennsylvania and nationwide,” said Joanne Custer with Dauphin County Technical School. “We give students those skills, certifications, and take those skills so that they can head out in the workplace and beyond.”

Career signing day also celebrated the seniors who are heading into the military after graduation, which is June 9.