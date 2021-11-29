Hometown Hero: Dauphin County’s CASA annual Giving Tree ceremony

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are ringing in the holidays now in order to better protect children next year. Dauphin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held its tree lighting today outside the American Legion Post in Linglestown.

CASA volunteers are trained to represent a child in the foster care system. The advocates have a Giving Tree Fundraiser on its website where donors can choose and dedicate a virtual light or ornament.

According to the event’s press release, nearly 300 children in Dauphin County reside in foster-care settings with only a fraction of them currently paired with a dedicated CASA. The goal of the fundraiser is to bring together more CASA volunteers with foster children.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett emcees this year’s event. To visit the Giving Tree Fundraiser on their website, or to learn more about CASA, click here.