(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are honoring a longtime state worker and former mayor in Lebanon County.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helped unveil two signs at Swatara State Park honoring the late George Kaufman, to whom parts of the park are dedicated.

Before he passed away last summer, Kaufman was mayor of Jonestown for 16 years and a DCNR employee for 35 years, working in the Bureau of State Parks. The park dedication was supposed to happen last year on his 85th birthday.

“He would have been here. He knew this was happening,” said his granddaughter Amy Kopecky. “He loved the state park system, loved his family, and this legacy he has left is just absolutely amazing.”

During his career, Kaufman was a park manager and was named “Outstanding Mayor of the Year” by the State Association of Boroughs in 2009.