(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes want you to show your support for those on the Autism spectrum.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and Derry Township Police, with the help of World Wife Custom Creations, has created a department shoulder patch, featuring colorful puzzle pieces, which are the symbol for Autism.

Each patch costs $10 with all proceeds going to The Vista School in Hershey. Anyone interested in purchasing a patch can contact Office Jason Rode by email at jtrode@derrytownship.org or by calling 717-534-2202, and when prompted, dial extension 3440.