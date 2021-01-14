Hometown Hero: Destination Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Hero is Destination Carlisle. Two weeks ago, the non-profit started a donation page to help small businesses in the area.

They’ve already raised $13,000 to go toward purchasing items or gift cards from small businesses in Carlisle. Those items are then given as gifts to local healthcare workers.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle just received a gift card for free meals.

“It’s such a tremendous place to work and to live and to see them rally to help the downtown small businesses and to help EMS agencies like ourselves, the hospitals, the other first responders, it just makes you feel really good where we’re at in south-central Pa.,” said Nathan Harig, assistant chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

To learn more about the non-profit efforts or to donate to Destination Carlisle’s “Save our Smalls” fundraiser, visit their website.