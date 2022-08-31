HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis.

Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn married by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.

Autumn learned that she and her family will take a Disney vacation, courtesy of D&H and the Make-A-Wish program.

“It’s our goal to ensure that every wish is granted in Central Pennsylvania in Dauphin County. So Today was a monumental day we were able to give autumn and her family a trip to Disney,” Dan Schwab, co-president of D&H Distribution said.

“We think about as an organization doing well as a company but doing well also means doing good,” Michael Schwab, co-president of D&H Distribution said.

Make-A-Wish has said it aims to bring every eligible child’s wish to life. Because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey.