Hometown Hero: Doctor’s Day nominees

Monday’s hometown heroes are healthcare workers who you can nominate to receive statewide recognition.

As an extension of the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s monthly Everyday Hero Award, PAMED is accepting nominations for its first-ever statewide recognition of physicians for Doctors’ Day celebrated on March 30, 2022.

“None of these doctors would call themselves heroes, but I sure do. They’re doing what is hard, they’re achieving what is great and they are reaching for the stars. They will stem this pandemic. And I want them to know PAMED has their back,” President Dr. David Talenti said.

If you know a physician who deserves to be recognized, nominations can be submitted through the link here. They are open to the public until March 16.