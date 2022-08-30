INDIANTOWN GAP NATIONAL CEMETERY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 30’s hometown heroes laid a Midstate veteran to rest in Lebanon County.

Army Private First Class Donald Born of Lancaster went missing in action in 1950 while fighting in the Korean War.

A year later, remains that were believed to be Born; The remains were genetically identified a Donald Born in June of 2022.

Surviving family members include nieces and nephews. On Aug. 30, a ceremony was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

“Today is giving our family that final sense of closure because grandma wanted nothing more than to bring him home and she’s not physically here with us to see that, so we’ve carried that on for her over the years,” said Amber Hogan, Born’s great niece.

More than 7,500 Americans who fought in the Korean War are unaccounted for. The Department of Defense says it is committed to identifying all remains belonging to American troops.