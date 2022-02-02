Hometown Hero: Donate Life Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are the millions of organ donors in the group Donate Life Pennsylvania. This year, it exceeded the goal of registering five million Pennsylvanians as organ donors.

One donor alone can save up to eight lives, which is a huge help since there are 7,000 Pennsylvanians currently on the transplant waiting list. You can become a donor in a matter of seconds by registering online at their website by clicking here.