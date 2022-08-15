MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — August 15’s hometown heroes are helping local fire victims get basic needs in their time of crisis. The Middletown School District held a supply drive for the 24 residents who were displaced from their homes at Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown.

No injuries were reported. Middletown Highschool hosted the donation drop-off.

“The teamwork and support that we get, unfortunately as a social worker we have to get together in times of crisis and handle situations like this so, its been great people who have come out and helped support it, especially the community, it’s a great community,” said Amy McPhilemy, a Middletown School District social worker.

The American Red Cross was also assisting the fire victims by providing temporary shelters and counseling services.