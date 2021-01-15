Hometown Hero: Don’t Bully Me Inc. rewards Steelton-Highspire students for academic excellence

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Hero is Don’t Bully Me Inc.

The group rewards students in the Steelton-Highspire School District who are excelling academically.

Each week, teachers nominate their students who are doing well in school.

The students are recognized through a video and two randomly chosen students are selected to receive Target gift cards donated by the non-profit organization.

“I think we’re doing a great thing for the community and I think it’s needed. I think kids really need the extra $20, an extra $40 and they’re very happy to get it,” said Timothy Tindale, president of Don’t Bully Me Inc.

Jennifer Morrison, assistant principal at Steelton-Highspire Jr./Sr. High School, said the recognition achieves two things at once for her students.

“It’s recognizing the kids that are doing great and it’s also motivating the kids that we’re trying to reach so it’s a win-win for all of our students,” Morrison said.

The program will run every week through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.