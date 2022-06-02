LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday Hometown Hero is saying goodbye to Kissel Hill Elementry in Lancaster County.

Doris Hevener is hanging up her stop sign after 23 years as a crossing guard. She has been keeping kids safe on Owl Hill Road in Lititz since 1999.

Lititz police thanked her with flowers, cards, and a retirement gift.

Hevener’s last day on the job is Monday. All of us here at abc27 wish her well in her retirement.