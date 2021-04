YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are getting hands-on lessons in business and compassion.

Dover Area High School in York County recently opened Dover’s Closet.

It’s a second-hand clothing store inside the high school, where all items are free.

Students put it all together, from designing the logo to washing the clothes, to sales and inventory.

The store is open to all students, with hours before, during and after classes.