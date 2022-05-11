CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes want to bring out the artists in everyone.

On Saturday, May 14, The Downtown Camp Hill Association will host the second annual “Plein Art” competition.

“Plein Art” is the act of painting outdoors, with the subject or landscape right in front of the artist. 25 artists will show their worlds.

There is also an “Art in the Park” event, where kids can learn all the basics and paint a masterpiece for the family.

One of the biggest things is it’s not only to support the artists we see and the community but to support of of the businesses throughout Market Street,” Committee chair of DCHA Plein Art Sue Pera said.

The art event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Hill will also unveil a second community outdoor mural at Trinity Lutheran Church, which will happen during the event at 2:15 p.m.

For more details on the event, as well as a link to register, click here