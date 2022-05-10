HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are those who will take part in an inventory reduction sale next Thursday through Sunday at the Harrisburg Mall.

The sale will benefit the YWCA’s Dress for Success and Suits to Careers clients. New and gently used items in both women’s and men’s styles are available for $5-25.

In addition to clothing clients, YWCA Harrisburg President and CEO Mary Quinn says, “We are helping them with some of those interview skills, soft skills, connecting back into the job market. And then once they get that job, they are coming back, and we are supplying them with a week’s worth of outfits, as well. And we continue to keep in touch with them and case manage them and help them on their journey.”

The Dress for Success inventory reduction sale begins May 19. Hours from Thursday through Saturday are 10-7, and on Sunday, May 22, from noon to 3, shoppers can fill a provided bag with items for $25 or two bags for $40.